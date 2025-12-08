PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

PSNI and An Garda Siochana came together today at Bridge End to appeal to road users to stay safe.

An emphasis was put on the fatal five (PSNI) and fatal four (Gardaí) offences.

168 people have died on Irish roads this year so far, 10 of those in Co. Donegal.

Super Intendant David Kelly is appealing to communities to talk to their loved ones about dangerous driving habits before it’s too late:

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson, Head of Road Policing for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, says both authorities are working together on a daily basis: