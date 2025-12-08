Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Status Orange wind warning issued for tomorrow

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal and a number of other counties tomorrow.

Met Eireann say Storm Bram will bring very strong will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with severe gusts to Donegal. Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath.

The warning comes onto effect at 10am, and will remain in place until 9pm.

 

Potential Impacts:

• Flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide

• Wave overtopping

• Difficult travel conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Outdoor events impacted

• Power outages

 

Valid: 10:00 Tuesday 09/12/2025 to 21:00 Tuesday 09/12/2025o gale force southerly winds with severe gusts.

Meanwhile, on the seas, a Status Red warning will be on place from Malin Head to Mizen Head from 9am to 11.30pm.

South to southwest winds will occasionally reach violent storm force 11.

