Animals In Need Donegal overwhelmed with pet surrenders in run-up to Christmas

A local animal welfare charity says it’s unsure how it will cope in the run-up to Christmas.

Animals in Need Donegal has revealed on social media that it has been inundated with surrender requests for both cats and dogs, but every foster and boarding place is now full.

The group says its priority remains the dogs in the local pound, all of which it managed to take out last week, though more are expected to arrive before Christmas.

They are appealing to the public not to get a dog for Christmas, stressing that pets need a calm, stable environment to settle in, something the holiday season rarely provides.

Instead, they suggest gifting a Christmas hamper with a pet bed and supplies and considering adoption once the household is quiet again in the New Year.

Advertisement

