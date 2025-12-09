Donegal Town dental clinic to treat children after Killybegs closure



Children who lost access to dental services following the closure of the Killybegs Dental Clinic last year will now be able to attend the clinic in Donegal Town.

The closure occurred last December because the premises no longer met updated compliance and infection-prevention standards. The dentist based there subsequently retired in May, as had been planned.

Eligible children from Killybegs, Kilcar, Carrick, Glencolmcille, Bruckless, and Dunkineely are now being seen at the new two-surgery clinic in Donegal Town.

At present, there are no plans to reopen the Killybegs office.

Recruitment for the vacant dentist post in Donegal Town is actively underway, and it is hoped the position will be filled in early 2026. Once filled, priority appointments will be offered to children now in first year of secondary school, followed by children on the waiting list from sixth class.