Gardaí appealing for information following road traffic collisions in Donegal last week

Gardaí are appealing for information following three recent road traffic collisions in the county last week.

The incidents occurred in Carndonagh, Buncrana and Newtowncunningham between Tuesday and Saturday.

At approximately 10.10am on Tuesday December 2nd, an ambulance was involved in a road traffic collision on the R244 at Carrickafodan, Carndonagh.

The driver and passenger sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

On Wednesday December 3rd, shortly after 5.15pm. a collision occurred in a car park at St. Mary’s Road Buncrana.

A white Peugeot Partner van was parked at the location and it is believed to have been damaged when a grey Volkswagen caddy van reversed into it.

The VW van then left the car park.

And on Saturday December 6th, a two-vehicle collision occurred on the N13 at Bohullion Lower, Newtowncunningham shortly before midnight.

A black Lexus and silver Lexus were involved and both vehicles sustained substantial damage.

No drivers or passengers were at the scene when Gardaí arrived and both vehicles were seized.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information in relation to these incidents to please get in touch with them.

