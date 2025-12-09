Letterkenny students record ripples of Japan earthquake

A school in Letterkenny recorded tremors from the earthquake that struck Japan yesterday.
The Japanese government says 23 people have been injured.
Loreto Secondary School says their QuakeShake device detected the 7.6 magnitude earthquake.
