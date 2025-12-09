Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny students record ripples of Japan earthquake

A school in Letterkenny recorded tremors from the earthquake that struck Japan yesterday.

The Japanese government says 23 people have been injured.

Loreto Secondary School says their QuakeShake device detected the 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

597670508_1309662724521485_3531371137068443511_n
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny students record ripples of Japan earthquake

9 December 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) seriously injured in Dungloe workplace accident

9 December 2025
fb img
News

Faux DPD van raises concerns in Twin Towns

9 December 2025
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to hire 44 new staff in 11 teams to tackle assessment of need backlog

9 December 2025
Advertisement

