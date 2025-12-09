Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 9th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News, Top Stories

Storm Bram: Power outage details for Donegal

9 December 2025
597670508_1309662724521485_3531371137068443511_n
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny students record ripples of Japan earthquake

9 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 9th

9 December 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) seriously injured in Dungloe workplace accident

9 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News, Top Stories

Storm Bram: Power outage details for Donegal

9 December 2025
597670508_1309662724521485_3531371137068443511_n
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny students record ripples of Japan earthquake

9 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 9th

9 December 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) seriously injured in Dungloe workplace accident

9 December 2025
fb img
News

Faux DPD van raises concerns in Twin Towns

9 December 2025
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to hire 44 new staff in 11 teams to tackle assessment of need backlog

9 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube