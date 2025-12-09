Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

The Council’s Garry Martin joins Greg to discuss Storm Bram and what plans are in place, there’s news of the Highland Christmas Concert being pushed back to Wednesday night and Dr Ciara Steele discusses the high rate of Flu:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for Community Garda Information and we chat to Dr Maureen Ryan about a HIQA consultation on an RSV immunization rollout:

John Boyle of the INTO discusses the high rate of burnout amongst teachers, we hear of the shocking levels of food waste in Ireland and the ADPI discusses a demonstration in Dublin on Wednesday against Direct Provision: