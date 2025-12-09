Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

The Council’s Garry Martin joins Greg to discuss Storm Bram and what plans are in place, there’s news of the Highland Christmas Concert being pushed back to Wednesday night and Dr Ciara Steele discusses the high rate of Flu:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for Community Garda Information and we chat to Dr Maureen Ryan about a HIQA consultation on an RSV immunization rollout: 

John Boyle of the INTO discusses the high rate of burnout amongst teachers, we hear of the shocking levels of food waste in Ireland and the ADPI discusses a demonstration in Dublin on Wednesday against Direct Provision:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fb img
News

Faux DPD van raises concerns in Twin Towns

9 December 2025
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to hire 44 new staff in 11 teams to tackle assessment of need backlog

9 December 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Donegal County Council close car park due to storm

9 December 2025
farm famers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland secures three-year extension to nitrates derogation

9 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fb img
News

Faux DPD van raises concerns in Twin Towns

9 December 2025
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to hire 44 new staff in 11 teams to tackle assessment of need backlog

9 December 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Donegal County Council close car park due to storm

9 December 2025
farm famers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland secures three-year extension to nitrates derogation

9 December 2025
Dentist
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town dental clinic to treat children after Killybegs closure

9 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube