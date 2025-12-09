Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Wheelie bin set alight outside St. Johnston home

Gardaí are appealing for information after a wheelie bin was set alight outside a house in St. Johnston.

The incident, which occurred in the Clashygowan area, happened at approximately 7.20pm on Tuesday December 2nd.

Fire services attended the scene and it did not spread.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area around that time to get in touch with them, or anyone who travelled in that area with a dash between 7pm and 8pm to make the footage available to them.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

