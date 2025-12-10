Bodycam footage released two years after arrest in Optum CEO murder case

Bodycam footage has been released two years after Luigi Mangione was arrested in connection with the murder of Brian Thompson.

Mr Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealth Group in the United States, the parent company of the Letterkenny-based Optum. He was known to visit the Donegal branch regularly.

Mangione was arrested just over two years ago and has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. He is expected to face trial next year.

He has also pleaded not guilty in a separate federal case in which prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

The video, shared by WJAC-TV News, shows the initial encounter between US police officers and Mangione inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.