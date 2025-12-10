Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Jury service cancelled for Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny

Anyone summonsed for jury service at the Donegal Circuit Court in Letterkenny today is no longer required to attend.

The notice was issued by the Letterkenny Court Service Office.

No reason for the cancellation was provided.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-12-10 072813
News, Top Stories

Two power outages in Donegal as the county escapes the worst of Storm Bram

10 December 2025
Letterkenny_Town_View
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny being included in the ‘Living Cities’ initiative to tackle dereliction

10 December 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Almost half of 2024 road fatalities occurred in Donegal, Dublin, Mayo and Cork

10 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-09 191745
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal councillor slams shameful littering in scenic West

10 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-12-10 072813
News, Top Stories

Two power outages in Donegal as the county escapes the worst of Storm Bram

10 December 2025
Letterkenny_Town_View
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny being included in the ‘Living Cities’ initiative to tackle dereliction

10 December 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Almost half of 2024 road fatalities occurred in Donegal, Dublin, Mayo and Cork

10 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-09 191745
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal councillor slams shameful littering in scenic West

10 December 2025
court
News, Top Stories

Jury service cancelled for Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny

10 December 2025
esb van
News, Top Stories

Storm Bram: Power outage details for Donegal

9 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube