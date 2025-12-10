Jury service cancelled for Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny

Anyone summonsed for jury service at the Donegal Circuit Court in Letterkenny today is no longer required to attend.
The notice was issued by the Letterkenny Court Service Office.
No reason for the cancellation was provided.
