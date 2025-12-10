Letterkenny being included in the ‘Living Cities’ initiative to tackle dereliction

The Tanaiste and Finance Minister has announced that Letterkenny is one of five new towns will come under a scheme to tackle dereliction next year.

The Living City Initiative, in place for areas like Cork and Dublin, will now be enacted in Letterkenny, as well as in Sligo, Athlone, Drogheda and Dundalk.

The scheme provides targeted tax incentives to encourage investment and bring vacant or underused buildings back into use. Previous schemes to tackle dereliction have had very high uptake in Donegal.

Simon Harris says the government will be pushing to advance the scheme as quickly as possible…….