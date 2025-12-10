Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Letterkenny being included in the ‘Living Cities’ initiative to tackle dereliction

The Tanaiste and Finance Minister has announced that Letterkenny is one of five new towns will come under a scheme to tackle dereliction next year.

The Living City Initiative, in place for areas like Cork and Dublin, will now be enacted in Letterkenny, as well as in Sligo, Athlone, Drogheda and Dundalk.

The scheme provides targeted tax incentives to encourage investment and bring vacant or underused buildings back into use. Previous schemes to tackle dereliction have had very high uptake in Donegal.

Simon Harris says the government will be pushing to advance the scheme as quickly as possible…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Three arrests in Down as part of cross border probe into right wing extremism

10 December 2025
Eunans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for urgent progress on St Eunan’s College improvements raised in the Dail chamber

10 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-10 072813
News, Top Stories

Two power outages in Donegal as the county escapes the worst of Storm Bram

10 December 2025
Letterkenny_Town_View
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny being included in the ‘Living Cities’ initiative to tackle dereliction

10 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Three arrests in Down as part of cross border probe into right wing extremism

10 December 2025
Eunans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for urgent progress on St Eunan’s College improvements raised in the Dail chamber

10 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-10 072813
News, Top Stories

Two power outages in Donegal as the county escapes the worst of Storm Bram

10 December 2025
Letterkenny_Town_View
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny being included in the ‘Living Cities’ initiative to tackle dereliction

10 December 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Almost half of 2024 road fatalities occurred in Donegal, Dublin, Mayo and Cork

10 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-09 191745
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal councillor slams shameful littering in scenic West

10 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube