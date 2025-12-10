Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Need for urgent progress on St Eunan’s College improvements raised in the Dail chamber

The Dail has been told that promised improvements at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny need to be expedited, as the situation there is totally unacceptable at present.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn raised the school as a topical issue in the Dail last night, telling Junior Minister Frank Feighan that the building is over 115 years old, has eight toilet cubicles for almost 1,000 students, and last received improvement works in the 1970s, almost 50 years ago.

Deputy MacLochlainn told the Dail that despite the conditions, the quality of education and the commitment of the staff and students is second to none………..

Deputy MacLochlainn protested that no minister from the Department of Education was in the Dail for the discussion, saying he had passed a junior minister from the department in the Leinster House corridor just before the debate.

The full recording of the debate begins with an exchange with government Chief Whip Mary Butler……………

