Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called for an urgent Dáil debate on the findings of the legacy investigations and reviews published as part of the Kenova Final Report, there’s reaction to Letterkenny being included in the Living City initiative and we discuss illegal dumping in Doochary:

We chat to Andrew Brownlee from the Construction Federation of Ireland about challenges in the industry, there news on cancer survival rates during Covid and we mark your card for two intercultural events coming up in Donegal in December:

We hear of a collaboration between Portnoo Market Garden and the Downstrands Family Resource Centre in Glenties to bring some reassurance to families in need this Christmas, we have a live performance from Fanad sensation Aimee Rose Carey, Michael English joins for a chat, we talk sea swimming in a red warning and there’s good news for a listener who was having broadband problems: