Two arrests for motoring and drug-related offences in Sion Mills

Police have seized an uninsured vehicle and made two arrests for drug-related and motoring offences in Sion Mills.

This occurred yesterday shortly before 8:30pm when officers on patrol were alerted to a car driving erratically.

The female driver, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of offences including Driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Possession of a Class B controlled drug and Using a motor vehicle without insurance, she remains in custody at this time

A female passenger, also aged 28, was arrested for offences including Possession of a Class B controlled drug and Obstructing police. She has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries.

A second passenger, a male, will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a drug-related offence.

Enquiries are ongoing.