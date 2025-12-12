Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, December 12th

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, December 12th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, December 12th

12 December 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Minor injuries reported in Ramelton multi-car collision

12 December 2025
599954157_1349467617219506_7791003431546436466_n
News, Top Stories

Brazen buyer drives off in “paid for” car in Derry

12 December 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Yellow alert signals weekend washout for Donegal

12 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, December 12th

12 December 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Minor injuries reported in Ramelton multi-car collision

12 December 2025
599954157_1349467617219506_7791003431546436466_n
News, Top Stories

Brazen buyer drives off in “paid for” car in Derry

12 December 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Yellow alert signals weekend washout for Donegal

12 December 2025
animals in need donegal
News, Top Stories

Animals in Need Donegal secures €64,000 in national welfare funding

12 December 2025
pier hotel rathmullan
News, Top Stories

New high-end hotel proposed for Rathmullan

12 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube