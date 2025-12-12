Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Ogre Fianna Fail’s India Kennedy, Donegal Green Party Chair Michael White and Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín TD – we discuss a social media ban for under 16s, new US immigration rules which may see your social media screened and wasted green energy while we have high electricity prices:

We chat to 3 guests who have been bereaved through road traffic collision about new government plans to limit road side memorials. Later we preview Light up Letterkenny which takes place this Sunday:

We to Eric Roberts on his entry into Dancing with the Stars, Edwin Mulane discusses who film Horseshoe, shot in the Northwest, Charles Ward TD hits back at praise of the DCB scheme and Shannen has the latest social media chat:

Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast: Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

12 December 2025
One non-compliance found in inspection of HSE Residential Centre in Kilmacrennan

12 December 2025
Further information sought on planning application for land beside the site of the Creeslough tragedy

12 December 2025
Health care professionals fear the worst flu season in years may be upon us

12 December 2025
