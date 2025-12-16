Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Armstrong and Byrne join McErlean and Treacy at M-SPORT for WRC 2026

Shane Byrne & Jon Armstrong

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne will drive on all 14 rounds of the World Rally Championship in 2026 for M-SPORT in a Ford Rally Puma 1.

The Fermanagh Donegal partnership will form one half of the M-SPORT team for next season alongside Derry’s Josh McErlean and Cork’s Eoin Treacy who will contest the WRC series for a second year, making it an all Motorsport Ireland Academy team at M-SPORT.

Armstrong and Byrne make the step up to the top level having finished runners up in the European Rally Championship after some very impressive results in the Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Their first event will be on Rally Monte Carlo next month.

Speaking on the Krunching Gears Podcast with Kevin Glendinning and Conor Edwards, Jon and Shane having been expressing their delight at being selected…

Top Stories

greenvale-hotel
News, Top Stories

Inquest of teenagers who died in Tyrone nightclub crush will not begin until criminal proceedings have concluded

16 December 2025
carndonagh courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting to save Carndonagh courthouse moved due to safety

16 December 2025
padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn calls for battle plan to be drawn up following EU Fisheries Council outcome

16 December 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

16 December 2025
Advertisement

