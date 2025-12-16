Armstrong and Byrne join McErlean and Treacy at M-SPORT for WRC 2026

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne will drive on all 14 rounds of the World Rally Championship in 2026 for M-SPORT in a Ford Rally Puma 1.

The Fermanagh Donegal partnership will form one half of the M-SPORT team for next season alongside Derry’s Josh McErlean and Cork’s Eoin Treacy who will contest the WRC series for a second year, making it an all Motorsport Ireland Academy team at M-SPORT.

Armstrong and Byrne make the step up to the top level having finished runners up in the European Rally Championship after some very impressive results in the Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Their first event will be on Rally Monte Carlo next month.