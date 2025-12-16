Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday December 16th

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday December 16th:

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
News

Water outage in Bundoran taking place overnight

16 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday December 16th

16 December 2025
greenvale-hotel
News, Top Stories

Inquest of teenagers who died in Tyrone nightclub crush will not begin until criminal proceedings have concluded

16 December 2025
carndonagh courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting to save Carndonagh courthouse moved due to safety

16 December 2025
