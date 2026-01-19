DCC says gritters will be out tonight and again tomorrow

Donegal County Council has confirmed that all of its designated Winter Maintenance routes will be gritted from 9 o’clock tonight, and again from 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

01: National Primary North02: National Primary Central03: National Primary South04: Inishowen South05: Inishowen East06: Inishowen West07: Milford South08: Milford North09: Cill Ulta East10: Cill Ulta West11: Na Rosa12: Binswilly13: Stranorlar North14: Stranorlar East15: Stranorlar West16: Donegal West17: Donegal North18: Donegal South19: Donegal National SecondaryBT: Buncrana TownLT: Letterkenny Town.