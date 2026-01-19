Donegal set to receive almost €11m in transport funding

Donegal is set to receive €10.8m as part of the Department of Transport’s Active Travel and Greenway allocation for 2026.

This funding comes as part of a national funding package of €360 million.

Donegal County Council was allocated €6.22 million by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for Greenways and Active Travel, and €4.6 million from the National Transport Authority (NRA) for Active Travel Investment Grants.

The largest allocation of active travel funding has gone to the N56 Letterkenny Urban with €3m, and the largest share of Greenway funding has gone to the Barnesmore Gap Greenway which will be in receipt of €1m.

The largest of the NTA projects include the Ballyshannon to Bundoran Active Travel Cycle Scheme (Old N15, now R267) which will see an investment of €2.2 million, while €1.5 million has been set aside for the Letterkenny Kilmacrennan Road Pathfinder Scheme.

Speaking about the announcement, Transport Minister Dara O’Brien said it, “demonstrates the Government’s commitment to expanding sustainable transport options and delivering on the provision of safe and accessible walking and cycling infrastructure in both urban and rural areas”.

(Full Project List)

Active Travel:

N56 Dunfanaghy to Portnablagh, €25,000.

N56 Dunkineely, €25,000.

N56 Letterkenny Urban, €3,000,000.

N15 Cappry to Ballybofey, €350,000.

Greenway:

Barnesmore Gap Greenway, €1,000,000.

Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway, €20,000.

Carrigans to Lifford GW (incl. Shared Island funding) €550,000.

Inishowen GW – Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham (incl. Shared Island funding) €700,000.

Inishowen GW – Three Trees to Carndonagh €200,000.

NRO Regional Greenways/Active Travel Support 2026 DL, €350,000.

