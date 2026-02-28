Letterkenny Cabs announce reduction in provision of direct wheelchair transport

Letterkenny Cabs has announced its intention to reduce the provision of wheelchair transport directly.

They say, because of rising costs, they are ceasing investment in their own fleet and reducing the quantity of wheelchair accessible transport.

However, they hope to continue using a mixture of direct employees and agent drivers.

Sean Gallagher, Managing Director of Letterkenny Cabs, says they are hoping to sell their vehicles in Donegal so that clients and patients with reduced mobility can receive the service that they deserve: