Government to ban colourful and flavoured vapes

Colourful and creatively flavoured vapes will be banned under new legislation being brought to cabinet today.

The bill is expected to be approved, and will also take into account products that may be brought to market in the years ahead.

The Ministers will seek to prohibit the advertising of vapes and nicotine pouches and restrict their point-of-sale display in outlets.

The colourful packaging currently seen on vapes will be gone, and any nicotine product resembling a toy or game won’t be allowed.

Common flavours describing fruit, sweets or anything other than its basic flavour name will also be banned under this legislation.

It’s understood the Government’s intention is to futureproof this area, meaning the legislation would apply to future nicotine products that may emerge on shelves.