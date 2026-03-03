Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government to ban colourful and flavoured vapes

Colourful and creatively flavoured vapes will be banned under new legislation being brought to cabinet today.

The bill is expected to be approved, and will also take into account products that may be brought to market in the years ahead.

The Ministers will seek to prohibit the advertising of vapes and nicotine pouches and restrict their point-of-sale display in outlets.

The colourful packaging currently seen on vapes will be gone, and any nicotine product resembling a toy or game won’t be allowed.

Common flavours describing fruit, sweets or anything other than its basic flavour name will also be banned under this legislation.

It’s understood the Government’s intention is to futureproof this area, meaning the legislation would apply to future nicotine products that may emerge on shelves.

gaeltacht
Campaign for Gaeltacht housing taken to Leinster House this afternoon

3 March 2026
Donegal Tourism
Donegal hoping to benefit from new campaign targeting off-season staycations

3 March 2026
Killybegs
Fishing regulations discussed at Oireachtas committee

3 March 2026
493547468_1266189955507613_5394164992680107534_n
Donegal tunnelling company relocates staff in Middle East over safety concerns

3 March 2026
