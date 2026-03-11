The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 11/03/2026

In today’s episode, Greg navigates a packed agenda ranging from the lived experiences of students and the development of local education to major national economic proposals and the future of Donegal’s transport infrastructure.

Education & Advocacy: Addressing Racial Abuse

Harrison Rossiter Maguire from the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) joins the show to discuss a new survey that sheds light on the distressing extent of racial abuse within the school system. Harrison breaks down the data and discusses what needs to change to ensure every student feels safe in the classroom.

Inclusion in Action: Little Angels School

A celebration of progress at Little Angels School. Principal Ailbhe Dunne and parent Leonard Watson sit down with Greg to talk about the recent opening of their state-of-the-art sensory room. While it’s a massive win for the students, they also look ahead at the ongoing challenges and the support still required for special education facilities in the region.

Fuel Crisis: Sinn Féin’s Economic Proposals

As conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs upward, Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty joins us to outline his party’s strategy. He discusses specific proposals aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers and why he believes the government must act faster to curb rising fuel prices at the pump.

The Great Rail Debate: Barnesmore Gap

The proposed miniature railway through Barnesmore Gap has sparked a debate over long-term infrastructure. Mary Casey of the Donegal West Ulster Initiative explains why she believes this project must not be allowed to jeopardize the broader vision for a permanent Letterkenny to Sligo Rail Link.

Community & Empowerment: The Heart of Women Festival

To wrap up the show, Holly Bonner brings some local inspiration as she previews the upcoming “Heart of Women” Festival in Ballybofey. From workshops to networking, Holly shares what attendees can expect and why this event is a vital date for the community calendar.