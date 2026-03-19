98 eviction notices issued in Donegal in Q3 of 2025

Over 5,200 eviction notices were issued in the final three months of last year. 98 of those were in Donegal.

It marks a 41% increase nationally on the same period in 2024, according to data from the Residential Tenancies Board.

Rents for new tenancies have increased by over 5%, with the average price now over €1,700.

Donegal recorded the lowest in Ireland with an average of €1,056.

Senior Research and Policy Manager with the RTB, Brian Galloway says the number of tenancies has risen, despite the increase in eviction notices: