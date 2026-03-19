Clonmany Festival faces organising shake-up as volunteers step down

Thirteen voluntary organisers of the Clonmany Festival have stepped down with immediate effect, citing increasing pressure and demands.

They say evolving responsibilities and the stresses of running the growing festival led to the difficult decision.

Planning for this year’s festival is already underway, with bands secured and preparations ongoing.

The outgoing team says it will support the new organising group to ensure a smooth transition.

The festival has now made a call out for those looking to get involved to contact them.