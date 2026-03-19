Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Clonmany Festival faces organising shake-up as volunteers step down

Credit: Clonmany Festival Facebook Page

Thirteen voluntary organisers of the Clonmany Festival have stepped down with immediate effect, citing increasing pressure and demands.

They say evolving responsibilities and the stresses of running the growing festival led to the difficult decision.

Planning for this year’s festival is already underway, with bands secured and preparations ongoing.

The outgoing team says it will support the new organising group to ensure a smooth transition.

The festival has now made a call out for those looking to get involved to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Top Stories

Dungloe Services fully compliant during HIQA inspection

19 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/03/2026

19 March 2026
donegal cancer flights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to protest at the Dáil

19 March 2026
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister warns no easy solutions for cross border illegal migration

19 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News, Top Stories

Dungloe Services fully compliant during HIQA inspection

19 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/03/2026

19 March 2026
donegal cancer flights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to protest at the Dáil

19 March 2026
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister warns no easy solutions for cross border illegal migration

19 March 2026
clonmany festival
News, Top Stories

Clonmany Festival faces organising shake-up as volunteers step down

19 March 2026
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a crash barrier at dangerous stretch of road in Gweedore

19 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube