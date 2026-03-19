Coleman in Ireland squad for crunch World Cup Play-Offs

Killybegs native Seamus Coleman has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup Play-Offs.

Ireland play Czechia in Prague next Thursday and, should they win that game, they would then face the winners of Denmark’s semi against Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday for a chance of making it to the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The squad features a number of key returns and new inclusions as Ireland looks to secure a place at a first World Cup since 2002.

QPR midfielder Harvey Vale receives his first call-up for Ireland after his FIFA clearance came through earlier this month.

Forward Sammie Szmodics receives a recall following his impressive loan spell at Derby County, while Stoke City midfielder Bosun Lawal also returns after recovering from injury.

Striker Adam Idah has also been passed fit and is named in the squad for the two crucial fixtures.

Defender Liam Scales is included but will be suspended for the first match against Czechia.

There is a welcome return to the international setup for Robbie Brady, who is named in the squad for the first time since June 2025.

The experienced winger missed the entire qualification campaign through injury but has regained his fitness in time for the March play-offs.

Following his excellent form for Watford, defender James Abankwah earns a call-up, and there is a recall for midfielder Alan Browne for the first time in 18 months, rewarding his strong performances for Championship promotion-hopefuls Middlesbrough.

In goal, Luton Town’s Josh Keeley returns to the squad, with regular goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Max O’Leary both ruled out of this international window through injury.

Here’s the full squad for the two games: