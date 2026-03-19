DCSDC to appoint Vacant Properties Officer to look at reutilising empty homes

It’s emerged that Derry City and Strabane District Council is proposing to appoint a Vacant Properties Officer as part of a pilot project aimed at quantifying and eventually reutilising vacant homes across the district.

Welcoming the announcement, Cllr Christopher Jackson this is an important pilot project involving the council and the Department of Communities.

He says The officer will oversee the surveying and verification of vacant properties, map their locations, and explore practical ways these empty homes can be brought back into use.

Cllr Jackson says that will then allow discussions to take place about what can be done, and how it can be funded……