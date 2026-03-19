Doherty and Harris clash again over fuel prices

Tanaiste Simon Harris has told the Dail that the government will bring forward measures to alleviate the impact of rising fuel prices on Tuesday of next week.

Responding to Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty, Mr Harris said the Transport Minister has had a series of meetings today, and cabinet will finalise a suite of targeted measures at its meeting on Tuesday morning before bringing it to the Dail that day.

Mr Harris questioned figures quoted by Deputy Doherty on national radio this morning, and claimed Sinn Fein is not acting north of the border, where it has powers.

Deputy Doherty questioned the wait, telling the Tanaiste action is needed now………..