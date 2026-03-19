Gary Duffy looking forward to leading Ulster into “festival of football” at FAI Inter-Provincial Tournament this weekend

The annual FAI Inter-Provincial Tournament will be held across Donegal this weekend.

On Friday, Ulster get their campaign underway with a clash against Munster in Ballyare from 7pm, while Leinster meet Connacht at the dry Arch at the same time.

Saturday sees Ulster play Leinster at the home of Buncrana Hearts at 1pm as Connacht play Munster in Aileach.

The last round of games will be played simultaneously on Sunday morning – Ulster’s last game is against Connacht at Leck View and it’s Munster v Leinster in Ballyare.

Both of those games are at 11am.

The winning province will go on to be Ireland’s representative in the 2026/2027 UEFA Regions’ Cup – Europe’s top amateur competition that runs across two rounds of qualifying before leading to an eight-team final tournament in the summer of 2027.

Gary Duffy, the Ulster Manager, has been speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher and is looking forward to a “festival of football” in the county this weekend…