HIQA inspection finds Ballyduff Park to be fully compliant

A designated centre for adults with disabilities located in a border town has received a positive report from HIQA.

Ballyduff Park was judged to be fully compliant during an unannounced inspection during November.

Six residents were present during the inspection.

Overall, the inspector found that good governance arrangements coupled with a high standard of care and support meant that residents living at Ballyduff Park were happy in their home and felt safe.

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(HSE Statement)

Ballyduff Park designated centre is managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and provides residential support to seven residents with an intellectual disability. The centre comprises a purpose built bungalow with seven ensuite bedrooms and is located in a border town in county Donegal with many local amenities.

Residents share communal areas which include the kitchen, two sitting rooms, bathroom with walk in shower and a mature private garden. The centre is staffed on a 24 hours basis by nurses and healthcare assistants. Transport is provided to accommodate residents accessing community based facilities and activities.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out an unannounced inspection of the centre on the 28 November 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website on 19 March 2026.

The inspector sat with three residents in the sitting room where they were looking at the local paper and chatting with each other. The atmosphere between them was warm and friendly. They spoke about plans for an overnight trip to Galway with one resident explaining that this was one of their goals on their individual plan. All residents said that they liked living in Ballyduff Park, that the house was comfortable, the food was good and the staff were kind.

During the inspection, ten regulations were inspected. Eight received a compliant judgement and two regulations were deemed to be substantially compliant.

The following actions have been undertaken to ensure full compliance is achieved within Ballyduff Park:

· A scope of work and costing has been developed for the upgrading of the outdoor space at Ballyduff Park

· One behaviour support plan will be reviewed and updated to reflect the restrictive practice in place for the office and laundry area

HSE Disability Services in the Donegal Integrated Healthcare Area will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangements are in place within the Ballyduff Park designated centre to ensure high quality services are provided to all residents.