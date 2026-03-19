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Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Anthony Gorman

Finn Harps and Derry city are both in action tomorrow night (Friday) in the League Of Ireland.

In the First Division, Finn Harps will aim to get their second win of the season when they travel to face Kerry at Mounthawk Park.

Harps have now drawn three games in a row after last week’s late comeback against Treaty United at Finn Park.

Derry, meanwhile, will aim to start climbing the Premier Division table as they have a home fixture against Drogheda United.

It’s been a turbulent start to the season for The Candy Stripes, with just two wins in seven games so far.

Former Finn Harps manager Anthony Gorman spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to preview the weekend’s fixtures…

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