The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/03/2026

The Greg Hughes Show: Headlines, Hard Decisions, and Community Spirit In today’s episode, we navigate a wide-reaching landscape, from the deeply personal stories of Donegal locals to the complex shifts in global geopolitics.
Health & Headlines
We kick things off with a deep dive into this morning’s front pages. In a sobering segment, listener Colm joins Greg to share his harrowing “close shave” with Meningitis. Against the backdrop of a recent outbreak in Britain, Colm’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the speed at which this illness moves and the lasting impact it can leave.
The Childcare Crisis Hits Home
The local community in Milford is facing a significant loss. Patrick McBride of Fairytale DayCare joins with Greg to explain the heart-wrenching decision he and his wife made to close their doors. It’s a candid look at the pressures facing childcare providers in Ireland today and the ripple effect this has on local parents.
Global Analysis & Sentimental Searches
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The Middle East: Prof Donnacha Ó Beacháin provides his expert analysis on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, breaking down the latest developments and what they mean for international stability.
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The Lost Tractor: Orla McDaid shares a unique family quest. Her family is on the hunt for a vintage tractor once owned by her grandfather.
Community Concerns & Global Giving
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Killea’s Dog Fouling Issue: Nicola Mahon joins the show to discuss a disgusting trend in the Killea area. Following a shocking incident where dog waste was found on a children’s swing in the Killea Community Park, we ask: what will it take for owners to take responsibility?
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Daffodil Day: We hear the rallying cry for the people of Donegal to “dig deep” for Daffodil Day tomorrow.
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From Donegal to Tanzania: Finally, we speak with Donegal Town native and pediatric nurse Molly McGroary. Molly is preparing for a life-changing journey to volunteer at a hospital in Tanzania and shares how listeners can support her fundraising efforts for vital medical equipment.
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