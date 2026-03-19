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The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/03/2026

The Greg Hughes Show: Headlines, Hard Decisions, and Community Spirit In today’s episode, we navigate a wide-reaching landscape, from the deeply personal stories of Donegal locals to the complex shifts in global geopolitics.

Health & Headlines

We kick things off with a deep dive into this morning’s front pages. In a sobering segment, listener Colm joins Greg to share his harrowing “close shave” with Meningitis. Against the backdrop of a recent outbreak in Britain, Colm’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the speed at which this illness moves and the lasting impact it can leave.

The Childcare Crisis Hits Home

The local community in Milford is facing a significant loss. Patrick McBride of Fairytale DayCare joins with Greg to explain the heart-wrenching decision he and his wife made to close their doors. It’s a candid look at the pressures facing childcare providers in Ireland today and the ripple effect this has on local parents.

Global Analysis & Sentimental Searches

  • The Middle East: Prof Donnacha Ó Beacháin provides his expert analysis on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, breaking down the latest developments and what they mean for international stability.

  • The Lost Tractor: Orla McDaid shares a unique family quest. Her family is on the hunt for a vintage tractor once owned by her grandfather.

Community Concerns & Global Giving

  • Killea’s Dog Fouling Issue: Nicola Mahon joins the show to discuss a disgusting trend in the Killea area. Following a shocking incident where dog waste was found on a children’s swing in the Killea Community Park, we ask: what will it take for owners to take responsibility?

  • Daffodil Day: We hear the rallying cry for the people of Donegal to “dig deep” for Daffodil Day tomorrow.

  • From Donegal to Tanzania: Finally, we speak with Donegal Town native and pediatric nurse Molly McGroary. Molly is preparing for a life-changing journey to volunteer at a hospital in Tanzania and shares how listeners can support her fundraising efforts for vital medical equipment.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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