The Greg Hughes Show Friday 20/03/26

Today, Greg is live from the Plaza Youth Club & Café in Buncrana ahead of its official grand opening tonight at 7:00 PM. We dive into the heart of the community while tackling the hard-hitting headlines of the week.
The Friday News Panel
Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Dr. Peter O’Rourke, and Cllr Fionán Bradley join Greg to dissect the week’s biggest stories:
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The Cost of Living: As fuel prices continue to squeeze households, the panel debates what immediate actions the Government must take to alleviate the burden on motorists and families.
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International Relations: With the Tánaiste’s recent diplomatic missions, we discuss the tightrope of global conflict and Ireland’s influence on the world stage regarding the Middle East.
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The Creeslough Tragedy: We discuss the ongoing campaign by the families for a public inquiry as they continue their search for answers three years on.
Philadelphia Calling & The Plaza Launch
In the second hour, we celebrate the launch of the Plaza Youth Club & Café.
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Live from Philly: Greg catches up with Oisín Kelly and the team ahead of their massive live broadcast from Philadelphia tonight at 7:00 PM (Irish time).
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A New Hub for Buncrana: We speak with Christopher Flanagan, Brian Flanagan, and Ursula McDaid about the vision for the new youth club and what it means for the local area.
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Live Music: The atmosphere is electric with live performances in the café from The 2 Bucks.
Life on the Road: The Bread Run
We air an exclusive snippet from the Greg Hughes Podcast, which launched today. Greg sits down with Martin O’Donnell, the man who dedicated 65 years to the local bread run, sharing stories of a lifetime spent serving the community.
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