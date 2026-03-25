Attitude changes needed to tackle violence against women and girls – Long

The North’s Justice Minister says attitudes need to change if the scourge of violence against women and girls is to be tackled in Northern Ireland.

Speaking following the murder of Amy Doherty at the weekend, Minister Naomi Long said women need to be empowered to recognise red flags and seek help and support when necessary, while young men need to resist the misogynistic messages emanating from some elements of society.

She pledged today that the Executive will be proactive in promoting what are very necessary messages..

Ms Long says Amy Doherty’s fate is one which has befallen far too many women and girls…….