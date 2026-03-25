Donegal U20 manager Gary Boyle reflects on coming through “physical battle” against Monaghan

An early Kevin Muldoon goal paved the way for Donegal’s four-point victory over Monaghan in the Ulster U20 Football Championship in Castleblayney this evening.

It was a low-scoring affair played in wintery conditions but Gary Boyle’s side once again showed fierce grit and determination to come out on the right side of the 1-09 to 0-08 result.

Donegal came from behind to beat Fermanagh by a point last week and Boyle says tonight was another “tough, physical battle”.

Here’s the Donegal boss speaking with Sean McCaffrey at full time…