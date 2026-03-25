Gweedore man Mike Naulty plays key role in Northwest Vipers’ first win of the season

The Northwest Vipers secured their first win of the 2026 campaign with an impressive 21–0 victory over the County Antrim Stags at Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast at the weekend.

In their first away game of the season, the Vipers delivered a composed and physical performance on both sides of the ball.

A dominant defensive display combined with a balanced offensive performance saw the Vipers take control of the game and execute effectively in key moments.

Gweedore native Mike Naulty and the offensive line of Dylan Coyle, Owen Brady, Niall Lyons, Cathal Curran, Michael Gallagher and Leroy Harris were named Offensive MVPs for their performances.

Defensively, Josh Reed led the team in tackles and was named Defensive MVP alongside Caolan McLaughlin.

The team will now look to carry this performance forward as they continue their AFI Division One campaign – Next up is a long trip on April 12th where The Vipers face the Wexford Eagles at Gorey Town Park.