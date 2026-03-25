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Kilmacrennan Health Centre set to be sold by HSE

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum has heard that the Kilmacrennan Health Centre is set to be sold by the HSE due to it no longer being suitable for delivering care.

This was revealed following a question from Cllr Declan Meehan, who asked if the facility could be refurbished, given the lack of clinical space in the wider Milford area.

It was also revealed, expressions of interest are expected to be issued to the market for the provision of an appropriate healthcare facility to meet the needs of the people in the Kilmacrennan and Milford areas.

The proposed facility would also include an Older Persons Day Centre for the area.

Cllr Meehan says the current lack of space affects healthcare provision, with care teams unable to perform to capacity:

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