Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

McAteer & Cullen called into U19 ROI squad

Gavin McAteer and Josh Cullen who have been called up to the Ireland U19s side ahead of their Euro 2027 qualifiers against Italy, Scotland and Poland.

Corey Sheridan also received a call-up but unfortunately the goalkeeper had to withdraw due to injury.

All three were part of the U17 squad that played in the U17 World Cup this year.

Harps Manager Kevin McHugh said: “As a football club it’s well documented the direction we’ve gone over the past three years, bringing through the best local talent and giving them that platform to go out and prove themselves in senior football.

The two boys have been two of our most consistent performers this season, so I’m delighted for them and they are fully deserving of their call-ups. We’re obviously disappointed for Corey, unfortunately he has had to pull out due to injury but his time will come again.

Obviously we’d rather have them in the side for Longford at the weekend but international recognition and opportunity is part and parcel of the path we have chosen. This is the calibre of player we have at the club now, international standard young players who have come through our academy and these call-ups are a massive credit to the players of course but everyone involved in their development too.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toys
News

Smyths Toys recalls various ‘Dig’ products

25 March 2026
petrtol pump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Excise duty cuts for petrol and diesel are now in effect

25 March 2026
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for respite care to be included in Lifford Hospital plans

25 March 2026
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kilmacrennan Health Centre set to be sold by HSE

25 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

toys
News

Smyths Toys recalls various ‘Dig’ products

25 March 2026
petrtol pump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Excise duty cuts for petrol and diesel are now in effect

25 March 2026
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for respite care to be included in Lifford Hospital plans

25 March 2026
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kilmacrennan Health Centre set to be sold by HSE

25 March 2026
Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan welcomes Sinn Féin ANC bill

25 March 2026
FB_IMG_1774388602707
News

Two cars seized in Donegal

24 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube