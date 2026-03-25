McAteer & Cullen called into U19 ROI squad

Gavin McAteer and Josh Cullen who have been called up to the Ireland U19s side ahead of their Euro 2027 qualifiers against Italy, Scotland and Poland.

Corey Sheridan also received a call-up but unfortunately the goalkeeper had to withdraw due to injury.

All three were part of the U17 squad that played in the U17 World Cup this year.

Harps Manager Kevin McHugh said: “As a football club it’s well documented the direction we’ve gone over the past three years, bringing through the best local talent and giving them that platform to go out and prove themselves in senior football.

The two boys have been two of our most consistent performers this season, so I’m delighted for them and they are fully deserving of their call-ups. We’re obviously disappointed for Corey, unfortunately he has had to pull out due to injury but his time will come again.

Obviously we’d rather have them in the side for Longford at the weekend but international recognition and opportunity is part and parcel of the path we have chosen. This is the calibre of player we have at the club now, international standard young players who have come through our academy and these call-ups are a massive credit to the players of course but everyone involved in their development too.”