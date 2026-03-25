The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 25/03/2026

From the front pages to the heart of our community, today’s episode covers the stories that matter most to Donegal and beyond.
What’s inside today’s show:
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The Morning Headlines: We kick off with our daily deep dive into the national and local newspapers.
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Cost of Living & Global Crisis: Editor of the Tirconaill Tribune, John McAteer, joins us to assess the government’s latest cost-of-living measures as the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict begins to hit home.
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Justice for Amy Doherty: We discuss the vigils being held in Derry and Carndonagh this Friday evening. A community stands together in grief and solidarity following the tragic murder of Derry mother of two, Amy Doherty.
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Danger on Our Roads: An Inishowen-based driving instructor shares a firsthand account of the reckless behavior he witnesses daily. Is road safety at a breaking point?
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Tackling Fuel Poverty: Minister of State Sean Canney discusses the specific government interventions designed to offset the soaring costs of fuel.
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Parenting Through Anxiety: We chat with Dr. David Coleman, author of Fear Less. He provides a vital guide for parents navigating the complexities of childhood and teenage anxiety in an uncertain world.
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