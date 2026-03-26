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The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 26/03/2026

On today’s program, we balance a heavy push for road safety with the excitement of international football as Donegal fans take over Czechia.

In this episode:

  • Road Safety Reform: Following the tragic death of Shauna McDevitt, her sister Alison Lowry joins Greg to discuss her campaign for urgent cross-border HGV safety measures.

  • The Big Game: We’re live in Czechia with journalist Henry McLean and the traveling Donegal supporters to soak up the atmosphere ahead of tonight’s massive clash.

  • Clonmany Festival in Crisis?: Former Chair Cathal Doherty addresses the ongoing controversy surrounding one of Donegal’s most iconic festivals and what the future holds for the event.

  • Transport at a Breaking Point: Maelisa McGettigan of McGettigan Travel delivers a blunt assessment of Government (in)action as rising fuel prices threaten the survival of private operators.

  • The Legend’s View: We return to Czechia to get the expert analysis of goalkeeping icon Shay Given ahead of kick-off.

  • Business Matters: Chris Ashmore joins us for a first look at this week’s Business Matters Podcast.

The Greg Hughes Show: Bringing you the stories that matter to Donegal.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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