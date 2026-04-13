Heat or eat pressure prompts more councillors to call for emergency DCC meeting

Two councillors are calling for an emergency meeting of Donegal County Council to address what they describe as a growing crisis facing working families and local businesses.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Cllr Jimmy Brogan say many households are struggling to afford heating and fuel, warning that fuel poverty continues to have serious consequences.

They say without urgent Government action, essential services could come under pressure, impacting access to food and fuel in communities.

The councillors are urging immediate intervention to support those most affected.