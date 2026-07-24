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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 24th

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 24th……………

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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 24th

24 July 2026
women for election logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women for Election hoping taskforce recommendations will make local government more representative

24 July 2026
ESB Lurgybrack
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Leetterkenny 110kv Redevelopment designated as ‘critical infrastructure’ by government

24 July 2026
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Death announced of former Foyle MLA and Derry Councillor Annie Courtney

24 July 2026
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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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