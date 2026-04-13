Road works taking place between Glenmaquinn and Raphoe this week

Road works will be taking place this week between Glenmaquinn and Raphoe.
The local secondary road will be closed from today until Friday between 9am and 6pm each day.
Diversions can be taken via the R236-6, N14 and the N13.
Road works will be taking place this week between Glenmaquinn and Raphoe.
The local secondary road will be closed from today until Friday between 9am and 6pm each day.
Diversions can be taken via the R236-6, N14 and the N13.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland