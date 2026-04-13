SF and the DUP have no plan to tackle the energy crisis north of the border – McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA has hit out at Sinn Fein, accusing the party of taking one approach on the Donegal side of the border, but a completely different one in Tyrone.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Daniel McCrossan claimed there are around a hundred million pounds available in supports to the executive, they are not being used because there is no plan.

He accused Sinn Fein and the DUP of poking each other in the eye rather than working to implement measure to ease the pressure on hard pressed families and businesses………