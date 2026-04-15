Cllrs express frustration with lack of meetings with council staff

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says if the members need council staff to attend a meeting, then the staff should facilitate that.

At the March meeting of council, Cllr Martin McDermott and his Fianna Fail colleague Cllr Fionan Bradley sought a meeting with Road Design personnel to discuss a number of outstanding road projects on the peninsula which have been flagged as necessary to improve road safety.

However, both told this week’s April meeting that six weeks later, nothing was agreed, with Cllr Bradley saying he was frustrated at the delay.

Cllr McDermott says it’s vital plans are in place for when funding becomes available.