Stormont needs to pursue alternatives to fossil fuels – Durkan

The Assembly has been told that failure to fully pursue renewable energy possibilities and construct the North South Electricity Interconnector has contributed to the current high cost of fuel.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan acknowledged that international factors such as the US Iran conflict are beyond the control of Stormont and London, but said failure to pursue other options has led to an overreliance on fossil fuels which is now having a serious impact on the Northern Ireland economy.

Mr Durkan told MLAs there are potential alternatives that need to be pursued……….