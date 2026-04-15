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Tyrone U20 Manager Paul Devlin calling for patience with supporters

Tyrone remain on course for three Ulster U20 titles in a row after beating Derry at Celtic Park on Wednesday night 1-11 to 0-12.

Conor O’Neill helped his side bounce back from the Armagh defeat to score a late goal sending the defending provincial and All Ireland champions into the semi final where Donegal lay in wait next week.

That game will be a repeat of last years Ulster Final.

After a difficult group campaign Tyrone Manager Paul Devlin has called for patience among supporters.

Firstly, the Tyrone boss saids his side adapted well to all the elements of the game in Derry.

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