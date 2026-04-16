DCC urged to provide serviced sites in Letterkenny

A local Cllr has raised the possibility of providing serviced sites to facilitate the building of affordable homes in the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says this issue would help those whose earnings are too high to qualify for the social housing list, but are not enough to buy a house privately.

He cited successful examples such as Ashbrook and Orchard Grove, which were established by the then Town Councils during the 1980s.

Cllr McMonagle believes this could help applicants who find themselves falling between two stools…….