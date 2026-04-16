Failte Ireland to fund new planning application for Fort Dunree project

Failte Ireland has confirmed it will fund the submission of a new planning application for the Fort Dunree project in Inishowen.

In July of last year, An Coimisiún Pleanála refused planning permission for the project, saying it was not satisfied that effluent could be satisfactorily treated on site without a risk of pollution. Donegal County Council engineers are now looking at alternatives.

Local Cllr Fionan Bradley says the project was costed at €12.5 million when it was approved for funding in 2021.

That, he says, was already to be the single biggest ever investment in tourism in Donegal, and that cost is likely to rise substantially.

Cllr Bradley is hopeful funding will not be an issue once planning has been secured.

He says there’s been a lot of discussion in the intervening months..……….